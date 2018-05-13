REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Grand Forks: Community comes together to battle flooding
It’s neighbours helping neighbours in Grand Forks this weekend, as residents are hit by the most severe flooding since 1948. Watch more >
Kelowna: Preserving the magic through composting
Summerhill Pyramid Winery rakes all their compost right back into the ground growing their tasty wine. Watch more >
Victoria: Thirteen-year-old has a knack for competitive shooting
Shauna Bae has only been a cadet for three months, but you wouldn’t know that from watching her during a recent national shooting competition. Watch more >
Cloverdale: High school chefs compete in chilli cook-off
High schools from across the Lower Mainland sent their best culinary students to Cloverdale on Thursday to go head-to-head in the annual student chili cook-off. Watch more >
Prince Rupert: Rainbow Warriors getting back in the groove
Its been a cold and long winter in Prince Rupert, but the suns out which means the Rainbow Warriors are getting their strokes ready for the summer. Watch more >
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.