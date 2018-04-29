REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: 12-year-old honoured for fundraising efforts

Chase Lloyd donated her own $20 to help a family devestated by a fire, inspiring those around her to also pitch in, in total raising $1,000. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Elephant seal claims beach for moulting

Beach-goers to Gonzales Beach were in for a treat this week as an elephant seal chose the popular spot to lounge and shed its fur during its yearly moulting season. Watch more >

Cache Creek: Residents battle flooding as washouts close highways

All hands were on deck in Cache Creek as flooding poured onto the town’s streets after a week of melting snowpacks. Watch more >

Vancouver: Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum

Hundreds of people passionate about B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity education curriculum turned out to duelling rallies for and against the program on Monday in both Vancouver and Victoria. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Advocates seek to end horse slaughter

Belinda Lyall, founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, makes daily trips to what she calls her little piece of paradise in Salmon Arm to care for horses she has rescued from slaughter. Watch more >

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

Cranbrook taking action for mosquito control

Early monitoring shows a lot of mosquito larvae activity, and with snowmelt… Continue reading

Good Fire, Bad Fire: The benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams The sight of the large plume of smoke yesterday from… Continue reading

Fernie needs workers; reaches out to Cranbrook

Fernie is in a crisis situation, and is reaching out to other communities — especially Cranbrook — to help solve what’s becoming a great and growing problem.

CCT revives Neil Simon for final play of the season

“The Sunshine Boys” brings the spirit of vaudeville to the Cranbrook stage

Prescribed burn underway, smoke visible through Friday

Paul Rodgers A prescribed burn is underway near the ?Aq’am community, after… Continue reading

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Sometimes I wish I didn’t have faith

Yme Woensdregt There’s a story at the end of the Gospel of… Continue reading

World O’ Words: Atavism, and other words starting with A

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess on the birth of their third… Continue reading

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

