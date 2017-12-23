REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fernie: Residents celebrate new outdoor skating rink

Two months after a tragic ammonia leak killed three community members, Fernie residents returned to the ice on a new outdoor rink. Watch more >

B.C.: Santa shares wacky and wonderful asks he hears

From 40 iPads to Lamborghini’s to paying mom’s bills, Santa shares some of the inspirational and hilarious things kids ask for. Watch more >

Langley: Teen collects donations for homeless in Metro Vancouver

Cierra Foster has honed in on the reason for the season, giving back to those left homeless this holiday. Watch more >

Penticton: Massive snowman on display for all to enjoy

A newly arrived Penticton couple is carrying on their tradition of building a massive front-yard snowman. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Woman showcases tiny village with themes of the province

The tiny town of Sparkyville has popped up in Ann de Jong’s living room for yet another Christmas. Watch more >

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

It Happened This Week in Cranbrook: 1908

Further news and notes from yesteryear

Cranbrook Special Olympics adds cross-country team

As of this December 16, Cranbrook Special Olympics has started a new cross country ski program.

Looking back on hunting season 2017

The 2017 hunting season has come and gone, and without question it will go down as one of the most dismal seasons in decades.

EKMTA Celebrates Canada Music Week in style

On a wet and blustery Sunday , performers and audience gathered to celebrate Canada Music Week in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week

Opinion: New developments on the extraterrestrial front

I want to believe…

Mayor Pratt reflects on Cranbrook’s 2017

Paul Rodgers Local media were invited to a recent special meeting at… Continue reading

The year in review according to Cranbrook RCMP

Paul Rodgers The Townsman sat down with S/Sgt Hector Lee and other… Continue reading

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

