REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

B.C.: CP Holiday train stops through collecting food, donations
Thousands of people braved the cold and rain from Sicamous to Vancouver for the CP Holiday Train. Watch more >
Sooke: Rescued sea lion wiggles back to the ocean
Campbell the seal lion was found with pneumonia and a fractured flipper only three months ago in Campbell River. This week, he was set free. Watch more >
Revelstoke: All ages prepare for season’s most popular ballet performances
Nakusp’s Maia Zinselmeyer gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to perform ias Clara in the Nutcracker. Watch more >
B.C. #MeToo highlights need for reform in all industries
The #MeToo movement has gone global, Black Press Media talks to the survivors and advocates looking to make B.C. workplaces safer – and exactly what that takes. Watch more >
Surrey: Spreading cheer on 135A this Christmas
While many Surrey residents are enjoying time with family in the warm comfort of their homes on Christmas Day, a growing group of volunteers will hit the streets to make the holiday a little brighter for those who are less fortunate. Watch more >
