From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

We save them up to spend them later, but what happens to the points left behind?

Loyalty points can be a very valuable part of a person’s estate after they die, according to experts.

Last year, there were $16 billion worth of unredeemed loyalty points in Canada.

Experts suggest reading the fine print: programs may require a death certificate or additional fees to transfer points to someone else, even if it’s in your will.