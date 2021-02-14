Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, is a celebration of love and romance. How much do you know about St. Valentine, the person for whom the day is named? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Today, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love and romance.

To honour the spirit of the day, here are 14 questions about love. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.

(By the way, if you haven't picked up a Valentine's Day gift, now would be a good time to do some shopping.)


Roses, chocolate and wine are all associated with Valentine’s Day. How much do you know about the traditions associated with the day? (Pixabay.com)

