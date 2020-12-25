Summerland Baptist Church has created a special live nativity scene for this Christmas season. How much do you know about the Biblical Christmas story? (Contributed)

Summerland Baptist Church has created a special live nativity scene for this Christmas season. How much do you know about the Biblical Christmas story? (Contributed)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Dec. 25 is Christmas Day, a time to celebrate and a time for giving.

How much do you know about this important and well-loved celebration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 holiday-themed questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sicamous pulled out all the stops for the decoration on and around the Christmas tree at the roundabout at the west end of Main Street. How well do you know Christmas traditions? (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous pulled out all the stops for the decoration on and around the Christmas tree at the roundabout at the west end of Main Street. How well do you know Christmas traditions? (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Previous story
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

Just Posted

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

The first Christmas was pretty simple
Woensdregt: The first Christmas was pretty simple

Yme Woensdregt I saw a meme on Facebook this season which says,… Continue reading

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 20 - 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Most Read