This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

QUIZ: It’s time to think about time change

Daylight Saving Time has ended for another year

This weekend, clocks in most parts of Canada will switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.

The time change in spring and fall has come under criticism in recent years by those who would prefer a consistent time year-round, without the seasonal time changes.

In recognition of the time change, here are a dozen questions about clocks and time, as well as the concept of time travel in fiction. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)

Previous story
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Just Posted

Cousins Zander Coultry, left, and Yozsef Farkas, right, are “bestest friends”. A GoFundMe page was launched in November, 2021, in Farkas’ name to raise money for the BC Burn Fund after the extensive support Coultry and his family received from the fund following a May burn accident. (Image courtesy of L’wren Farkas)
Fernie family raises money for BC Burn Fund

Colin James at the Key City Theatre, April, 2015. (Barry Coulter photo) The Blues Master is returning to the KCT Monday, Nov. 15, for a show that’s been in the works for almost two years. Colin James will be playing two shows that day, to make sure all ticket holders are accommodated.
Colin James playing two shows at KCT, Nov. 15

RDEK board office in Cranbrook. File photo.
Rob Gay elected RDEK chair for 11th year

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the early hours of the morning, Friday, November 5. (Cranbrook Fire Department file)
Cranbrook Fire Department responds to early morning trailer fire