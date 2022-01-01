QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A lot happened in British Columbia and around the country over the past year.

A look back at the events of 2021 show there was plenty happening during the past year.

How much do you remember about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Wildfires burned in British Columbia during the summer of 2021. The Skaha Creek wildfire was one of many fires to destroy land in the province. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Dec. 9, 2021. Do you know what change was made within the hockey league, affecting the 2021 to 2022 season? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)