Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Over the past few months, the term “social distancing” has come into daily use, and many are also paying close attention to social interactions they have, whether online or in face-to-face communications.

Here are a few questions about society, social relations, social work and socialism.

Good luck.


QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society
