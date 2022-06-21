QUIZ: How much do you know about Indigenous people

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada and June is National Indigenous History Month

The Kamloops Indian Residential School circa 1930. (Archives Deschâtelets-NDC, Richelieu)

The Kamloops Indian Residential School circa 1930. (Archives Deschâtelets-NDC, Richelieu)

June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

The day and the month provide opportunities to learn about the history, culture and contributions of Indigenous people in Canada.

How much do you know about Indigenous people in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsIndigenous peoples

 

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon and husband Whit Fraser are met by Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at their procession on the legislature grounds on May 20, 2022. Simon is the first Indigenous person to hold the role of Governor-General. (Evert Lindquist - Black Press)

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon and husband Whit Fraser are met by Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at their procession on the legislature grounds on May 20, 2022. Simon is the first Indigenous person to hold the role of Governor-General. (Evert Lindquist - Black Press)

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain)

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain)

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Island painter makes classic oil paintings to celebrate pets

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates on the City of Cranbrook float for the Sam Steele Days parade, Saturday, June 18. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors Crowned

Back row: Hailey Pearson, Gillian Olson, and Fiona McBride (all Castlegar Pathfinders). Front row: Serafina Veldman, Hannah Watalla, Jessica Romanick, Tesa Reutgen (all Cranbrook Pathfinders), Julie Higgins (Castlegar), Coralyn Mann and Murrin Gingras (of Sweet Pine Pathfinders in Nelson), and Brooklyn Webster (Fernie Pathfinders). Photo courtesy de Anna Romanick
Canada Cord awarded to Kootenay Pathfinders

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.
Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston

Jim Webster file
Blue skies welcome Round the Mountain’s return to Kimberley