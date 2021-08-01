Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The B.C. Day long weekend is a time to celebrate the wonderful things about this amazing province

B.C. Day, on the first Monday of August, is a time to celebrate this province.

How much do you know about British Columbia, its history, its geography and its people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaContests

 

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Ottawa drummer squirrelled away 1968 Joni Mitchell tape recorded by Jimi Hendrix

Just Posted

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is still listed as active. Corey Bullock file
RDEK urges emergency planning ahead of long weekend

A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, forms in the sky as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Showers in forecast for some B.C. wildfires, but lightning also possible

Visibility in Castlegar is limited as smoke blankets the city. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar had worst air quality in Canada Thursday

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the Interior Health region on Wednesday, July 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
BREAKING: Mask mandate returns to Central Okanagan, COVID-19 outbreak declared