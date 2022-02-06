A worker labours to assemble the Olympic Rings onto of a tower on the outskirts of Beijing, China on Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?
Athletes from Canada and around the world are competing in Beijing, Chin
It is a global celebration of sport as athletes from around the world are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
The games, from Feb. 4 to 20, have 2,864 athletes from 91 countries competing in various events.
Canada has had a long history participating in past Olympics and tends to perform well in the Winter Olympics.
How much do you know about the Winter Olympics? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Beijing 2022 Winter GamesContestsOlympicsSports
Abbotsford’s Stuart Gibbs has been chosen as an official for speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Speed Skating Canada photo)
Justin Kripps of Summerland will compete in bobsleigh in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton)