QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

For many, dogs are constant and loyal companions

Charlotte Verriere looks back as she races on a dog sled. Born in France, living in Canada’s North has been a dream come true for her. (Charlotte Verriere/Contributor)

These are the dog days of summer.

This is the hottest time of year in the northern hemisphere. It is also a time to spend time enjoying the companionship of dogs.

How much do you know about dogs, and about the way these fine animals are portrayed in popular culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ContestsDogs

Cst. Matthew Lajeunesse and Pace, a German shepherd training to become a police dog in Sylvan Lake, B.C. (File photo)