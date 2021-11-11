On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

QUIZ: A time for remembrance

How much do you know about times of war?

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadians during times of war.

The day is a time of solemn observance as a way to prevent future wars from occurring.

To mark the day, here are a few questions about some of the wars that have occurred since Canada became a country in 1867 and on Canada’s military service.

Please use this quiz and this day as an opportunity to learn about past wars and to work towards becoming a peacemaker.


READ ALSO: Boy from Tulameen becomes soldier, officer, and wounded veteran – with no regrets

READ ALSO: British Columbians invited to help plant 30,000 flags at Canada’s largest veteran facility

READ ALSO: Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRemembrance Day

 

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Previous story
Tim Hortons partners with Justin Bieber in effort to appeal to younger consumers

Just Posted

This Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021, marks 103 years since the end of the Great War, and 100 years since the poppy was adopted in this country and others as a symbol of remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The poppy: 100 years as a symbol of rebirth and remembrance

Wildsight Invermere’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns on Saturday, Nov. 20. Photo submitted.
Wildsight Invermere’s eight-annual film festival scheduled for Nov. 20

Kimberley RCMP confirmed that a Kimberley resident turned in this blade, that allegedly was found in a child’s Halloween candy. Photo taken from Facebook.
Blades found in child’s Halloween candy turned into Kimberley RCMP

252 tonnes of recyclables have been collected in Cranbrook over the past six months, as the City celebrates the six month milestone of the new curb-side recycle program. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
252 tonnes of recyclables collected in six months of Cranbrook curb-side recycling program