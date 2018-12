How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

It’s been a busy year for news in B.C.

From the opioid crisis to natural disasters to the Sedin twins retiring from the Vancouver Canucks – there was seemingly a little something of interest for everyone.

But how much do you remember?

Take our interactive quiz below and see how you score.Then challenge your friends on social media.





– Compiled by John Arendt, Editor of the Summerland Review