(Pexels)

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Teens are infamous for not getting enough sleep, but a University of B.C. study suggests it’s not the quantity but rather the quality of sleep that’s important for youngsters.

In a study released Monday in Preventive Medicine, researchers looked at how 3,104 teens ages 13 to 17 slept.

“Surprisingly, we found no relationship between poor health outcomes and those who chronically had less than eight hours sleep a night,” study author Annalijn Conklin said.

The study found that teens who had trouble falling or staying asleep – even just one night a week – were more than two times likely to report poorer health than teens who fell asleep easily.

Conklin, a scientist with the Centre for Health Evaluations and Outcome Sciences, said she looked into sleep because she found it largely overlooked in discussions about health that focused on diet and exercise.

“What was particularly interesting was that the relationship between chronic, poor-quality sleep and health outcome was stronger in the boys than it was in the girls,” she said.

Conklin said that although the study couldn’t be used to imply causation, “it shows that there’s definitely a link between poor health and chronic poor-quality sleep, which may be gender specific.

She said that although this study looked only at sleep habits, earlier studies on caffeine and screen time before bed meant enforcing sleep schedules and placing restrictions on screen time would likely improve teens’ health.

ALSO READ: Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

ALSO READ: As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

Just Posted

COTR graduates first group of locally trained nurses

Nursing degree program was recently expanded to include all four years of education in Cranbrook

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Most Read