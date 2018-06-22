Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

Oak Bay police officers scooped a baby seal from an Oak Bay beach Thursday under advice of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents who spot marina mammals in potential distress observe from a distance.

They suggest determining if the animal has wounds or swelling, how it’s breathing its appearance, behaviour and take photos.

By taking photos and sending them to the rescue centre, trained rescuers can assess a situation to decide if intervention is needed.

Call the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325) with details.

Visit rescue.ocean.org for more.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

Previous story
Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

BC Wildfire Service crews tackling seven-hectare blaze with 21 personnel.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault’s band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

Most Read

  • Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

    Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

  • PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

    Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance