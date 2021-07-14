PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)
(Geoff Schierbeck/Facebook)(Geoff Schierbeck/Facebook)
(Century Aluminum Railings/Facebook)(Century Aluminum Railings/Facebook)
(Okanagan and Heating & Air Conditioning LTD/Facebook)(Okanagan and Heating & Air Conditioning LTD/Facebook)
(Cherise Lowe/Facebook)(Cherise Lowe/Facebook)

After the deaths of five people, four of them construction workers, in a crane collapse on Monday, July 12, Kelowna residents are taking to social media to show their support.

Under the #hangahighvisoutside, people are posting pictures of high visibility vests hung out front of their homes to remember and honour the construction workers that died in the crash.

This movement takes inspiration from the community of Humboldt. After the crash that killed 16 hockey players, people across the country put hockey sticks on their porches in memory of the victims.

Posts of support have been flooding social media, along with a links to donate to the GoFundMes for the victims families.

WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners service continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.

READ MORE: Fifth body found in Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCommmunityKelownaKelowna Crane Collapse

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Just Posted

Sunrise Rotary Club are coming to the aid of Bachazile Mgwaba (right), a young African school teacher, who almost single-handedly constructed a small pre-school facility herself for children under five to prepare them for their future education.
Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club aids African pre-school

Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook RCMP looking for volunteers

Pictured is Myles Fitzgerald, the new Assistant Coach of the Cranbrook Bucks. (Cranbrook Bucks file)
Cranbrook Bucks hire Myles Fitzgerald as assistant coach for two-year contract

A grizzly bear has been reported to be getting into and destroying people's livestock in this area. Photo courtesy of WildSafeBC.
Reports of grizzly bear destroying livestock outside of Cranbrook: WildSafeBC