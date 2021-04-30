Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)

Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Pixel, Polly and Preston.

Those are three of the 13 winning names submitted by kids from across Canada for the 2021 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

“I was amazed by the level of participation from across Canada. This is my first year as the head of the Police Dog Service Training Centre and I’m extremely proud that our contest reached so many children,” said Insp. Alana McLeod, Officer in Charge of RCMP Police Dog Services.

More than 20,000 online entries were submitted for the contest, and of them 13 were selected. All names had to start with the letter ‘P’ and for entries of the same name, a draw determined the winner.

READ MORE: Chilliwack students take part in RCMP Name the Puppy contest

The winning entries are:

Paisley – Jaden Jones (Val-des-Monts, Quebec)

Pax – Mathias Levesque (Saint-André, New Brunswick)

Pepper – Leanna Kautuq (Clyde River, Nunavut)

Peyak – Kinsley Thomas (Wabowden, Manitoba)

Peyton – Peyton Short (Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland and Labrador)

Phantom – Hunter Kamphuis (Mermaid, Prince Edward Island)

Phazer – Darius Brevick (Prince George, British Columbia)

Phelan – Emmet Blake (St. Catharines, Ontario)

Piper – Jersey Ganes (Sherwood Park, Alberta)

Pixel – Adele Mcneely (Fort Good Hope, Northwest Territories)

Polly – Aviendha Clark (Whitehorse, Yukon)

Preston – Michael Hill (Kentville, Nova Scotia)

Pria – Zach Ross (White City, Saskatchewan)

The winning names will be given to the first 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. this year.

Each of the 13 winners will receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

For those who want a head start thinking of names for next year’s contest, all names in 2022 must start with the letter R.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre is the training centre for all RCMP police dog teams in Canada. RCMP police service dog teams are an important part of frontline policing. They search for missing or lost people, track and apprehend criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets, detect explosives, and search for evidence used in crimes.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRCMP Puppies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

Sam Steele Days — Cranbrook’s annual community festival — will be back for 2021 after being cancelled in 2020.
Sam Steele Days returning for 2021

Sam Steele Days festivities will be back to help kick off the… Continue reading

Eager class of students at Jose Trinidad Cabanas (JTC) School in La Cuesta near Santa Barbara, Honduras. one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Cranbrook’s Sunrise Rotary Club recently raised US$4,797 for a Rotary Global Grant that saw 12 new computers purchased for the school to enable students to learn new skills that will help them find employment and lift them out of poverty. The school, named after a former Honduran President, previously had only five computers to teach 250 students.
Cranbrook Rotarians provide computers for Honduras students

Thanks to the efforts of Cranbrook Rotarians, a school in a small… Continue reading

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccinations well underway in Cranbrook

Approximately 8,609 total doses have been administered in the Cranbrook area: Interior Health

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former B.C woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Run by community stakeholders, those who report racism will receive validation, support and referrals to nonprofit services such as counseling or support groups. (Unsplash)
Racism hotline in the works for B.C., officials announce

The multilingual reporting system will not be delivered or monitored by police, but run by community-based agents

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read