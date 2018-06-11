Mark your calendars, yoga fans. An outdoor practice set for the lawn of the B.C. Legislature is coming up. (Wikimedia Commons)

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

Looking for a new place to practice yoga?

A group yoga session is set for next week on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature to mark the fourth International Day of Yoga.

The day was acclaimed at the United Nations in 2014 following a campaign by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The session is set to take place on Thursday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the legislature in Victoria, and will be hosted by Nirmala Raniga, founder of Chopra Wellness and Addiction Center in Squamish.

British Columbians might remember a similar outdoor group yoga practice organized in 2015 to mark the International Day of Yoga on the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver.

Then-premier Christy Clark had championed the event, called “Om the Bridge,” which would have closed the crossing for several hours for a hundreds of would-be yogis on what was also National Aboriginal Day and Father’s Day.

OUR VIEW: Clark’s posing a bad picture

Clark was criticized for choosing to celebrate yoga rather than aboriginal peoples, especially with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission releasing its findings on Canada’s residential schools earlier that month.

A few days after she announced the event, Clark Tweeted she would no longer attend and did not provide a reason why.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters
Next story
Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Just Posted

RCMP make arrests in 2010 double-homicide

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Traffic Unit investigating two-vehicle accident

The East Kootenay Traffic Service Unit is currently investigating a two vehicle… Continue reading

Cranbrook, Kimberley mark Bike to Work Week 2018

Riders with 25 made 407 bike to work trips for a total of 2,922 kilometres

Weed Warrior Frank’s Invasive Weed of the Week

Western Goat’s Beard is another import from Europe that is working its way up the weed scale

Bears snack on illegally dumped meat at transfer station

RDEK urges Tie Lake Transfer Station users to properly dispose their garbage

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

RCMP make arrests in 2010 double-homicide

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Recent graduate encourages other adults to get Dogwood Diploma using Adult Upgrading Grant

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

CHCA awards two scholarships

Deserving graduates who are furthering their education in the health care field get $3,000 each

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Most Read