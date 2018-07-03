(Mike Gregory/Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle)

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

Whale watching adventures are very popular on Vancouver Island, and with good reason.

You never know what you’ll see when heading out onto the open water and sometimes you’re able to catch that special moment in time that makes it all worth while.

Black Press editor Mike Gregory had one of those moments during the Canada Day long weekend when he snapped this amazing photo of an orca whale breaching the water near Valdes Island, south of Nanaimo.

“My fiancée and I took her mother and a cousin, who is visiting from Poland and here for our wedding. Earlier in the tour we had seen a family just around the corner from Cowichan Bay as well as a humpback whale,” said Gregory.

“Our guides with Ocean Ecoventures Whale Watching ‘rolled the dice’ as we made our way out to the Strait. We bobbed around in the ocean watching in silence as three orca families socialized in the early evening sun off of Valdes Island. I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat. It was an experience I was so happy to share with my family.”

It’s not rare to see these animals playing in the wild off B.C.’s west coast, but it’s not easy to be ready with a camera when these rare moments present themselves – especially when it happens so close.

Do you have any great photos or videos? Send them along to your local Black Press community newsroom.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Mike Gregory/Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle)

Previous story
B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

Just Posted

Cranbrook receives 400K windfall from province

Funding comes from traffic fines and programs geared towards smaller communities.

Youth recognized with Citizenship Awards at Canada Day

An annual Cranbrook tradition is the presentation of the Canada Day Citizenship… Continue reading

Canadians cautioned to watch out for giant hogweed, an extremely harmful plant

The plant has been discovered in the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario and BC

Jumbo court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision from former cabinet minister

Minor injuries reported after car rear-ended on Friday

A two vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries on Friday, according to… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

The Graduates of 2018: Part I

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part II

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

Most Read

  • Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

    “I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

  • B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

    The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations