This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Oprah Winfrey keynotes annual Women in the World summit

Winfrey speaker at the 10th annual Women in the World summit in New York City’s Lincoln Center

Oprah Winfrey says it’s time for women in the world to set the agenda.

The philanthropist and former talk show host made the remarks during her keynote speech Wednesday night at the 10th annual Women in the World summit in New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The annual event features speeches and panel discussions that address the central question, “Can Women Save the World?” Winfrey’s response is that women have been doing exactly that for so many years.

She says women should continue to “rock the boat” and redefine the message that’s positive, ambitious, inclusive and “brimming with hope.” The summit runs through April 12.

READ MORE: Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Also on Wednesday, it was announced that Oprah and Britain’s Prince Harry are creating a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

The Associated Press

