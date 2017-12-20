Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a cougar in northern Alberta.

Steve Ecklund, who’s the host of outdoor show The Edge bragged about hunting a huge cougar earlier this month.

He called it an unreal ending to a fun-filled season.

Ecklund posted a photo of him holding the dead cougar and another of him making a stir-fry from the meat.

That triggered outrage online: dozens of people have criticized the post.

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February for residents, and from Dec. 1 to the end of February for non-residents.

The Canadian Press

