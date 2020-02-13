Valentine’s Day is coming up, do you know what you’re doing? (Black Press Media file photo).

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

If love is in the air but planning isn’t your forte, don’t worry – there are still some great last minute options for Valentine’s Day.

Any hopes of reservations at a fancy restaurant are out of the question, which means there’s an opportunity to cook a loving home-made meal. Some easy and fast ideas include steak or pasta; make your dish look more complex than it is with a fine garnish or sauce, and of course accompany the meal with your favourite wine and some candlelight. Voila!

You can also make some cute and delicious last-second snacks like chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate bark or granola.

ALSO READ: Royal BC Museum offers vintage Valentine’s Day event

Not much of a cook? Why not head to your favourite to-go restaurant and plan an afternoon out on the beach or at your favourite viewpoint. If you want to make it extra romantic, bring a blanket and some dessert.

If your sweetheart isn’t a foodie then maybe go for an experiential gift; try a new class like rock climbing, salsa dancing or painting. You can always go for the classic date-night and see a movie, or better yet create your own theatre with a projector, a sheet on the wall and some homemade popcorn.

If you like to head outdoors, why not go for a hike? Environment Canada calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 9 C on Friday, so you could also visit some local favourites like the Butchart Gardens, or Beacon Hill Park (don’t forget to grab an ice cream at the Beacon Drive-In).

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day gala doubles as a fundraiser for four Greater Victoria charities

If your love interest is more of a material person, there are some great last-second options, for example, a Valentine’s Day Market happening at the Cascadia Quadra Liquor Store at 2670 Fifth St. on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and let’s not forget the amazing one-day orders available from many online outlets.

Want to go big? You could always get married! Some cities host last-minute pop-up weddings or vow renewal ceremonies, like Victoria’s Love Bash event on Feb. 14 at the Victoria Public Market.

READ MORE: Unique Valentine’s event offers pop-up weddings for couples

When in doubt, go for the classic: pen a heartfelt letter in a nice (homemade?) card and give it to your sweetheart. Letters are kept for decades and can be read again and again as a cherished gift.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Valentine's Day Plot

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

Just Posted

Get set for Winter Blitzville 2020

Winter Blitzville 2020 is set for action this weekend. The event will… Continue reading

Mission Thrift celebrates new location with grand opening Saturday

Mission Thrift, which in November took over occupancy of the long vacant,… Continue reading

Expert, city officials talk climate change impacts during public info session

Local residents concerned with climate change and impacts locally and regionally got… Continue reading

Fatality after officer involved shooting in Blairmore

One man was declared deceased after an incident with Blairmore RCMP on February 11

RCMP calls for service steadily increasing

Sgt. Chris Dodds reports quarterly, annual crime stats to Cranbrook city council

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Most Read