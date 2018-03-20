Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

Not even Ellen DeGeneres could get Canadian ice dance sensations Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to say they are more than friends.

Virtue and Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, and the popular host asked them point-blank what a lot of skating fans have been wondering — “Are you a couple?”

While pictures of the two-time Olympic champions’ steamy routines danced across a large screen, Virtue poured cold water over the suggestion that the on-ice chemistry extended beyond the rink.

“We are not (a couple), but we always say ‘That’s a big compliment,’” Virtue said. “What we portray on the ice is really important to us, and we love getting into character and telling a story.

“A lot of the emotions we portray are universal themes that resonate with everyone, so the fact that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable.”

“When the music ended (at the Pyeongchang Olympics) I just looked at Scott and I was so grateful to have lived the last 20 years by his side and to share in that moment together.”

“So you’re a couple,” DeGeneres said to laughter from the audience, but the skaters weren’t taking the bait.

“If we were, we would announce it here,” Virtue said.

Moir admitted that he and Virtue did in fact date as children, to the amusement of their parents.

“But we didn’t talk to each other,” Moir said. “I remember when we were skating, we would just hold hands and avoid eye contact.

“In order to advance our partnership we had to put the hot and heavy relationship on the side.”

Despite adamantly denying they are an item, Moir and Virtue did do fairly well at a “Dating Game” segment to test their chemistry.

Moir knew that Virtue would want Emma Watson to play her in a movie. Virtue correctly guessed that Moir’s celebrity crush was Reese Witherspoon (at least in the film “Walk the Line”) and that his greatest fear was mascots.

Virtue and Moir won their second career ice dance gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in February while helping Canada claim the gold in the team event. The medals made the pair the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Just Posted

SPCA seeks help to treat dog found with collar embedded in neck

Rusty, a shar-pei/Labrador cross, needs another two months to recover, with care costing $2,400

Dawson Rutledge’s run at KMAs continues

Cranbrook singer-songwriter wins Artist of the Year at the Kootenay Music Awards

City planning new health tax impact

While still in preliminary stages, new tax will increase costs by $39,000 by 2020.

Cadets learn winter survival techniques

Five Army Cadet Corps in the region get training on building shelters, lighting signal fires.

Kimberley Search and Rescue locates lost skier

On March 17, Kimberley RCMP activated Search and Rescue after receiving a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mount Baker Jazz Band performs live

The Mount Baker Jazz Band performed at middle and elementary schools around… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mount Baker Jazz Band performs live

The Mount Baker Jazz Band performed at middle and elementary schools around… Continue reading

Viewer Photos: First day of Spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

Police responded to three recent incidents that sent seven people to hospital

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles in the driver’s seat and Ethan Martini takes a seat

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

New Liberal bill would tighten controls on sale, licensing of firearms in Canada

Measures are intended to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other crimes

World O’ Words: A Guess Who visitation for Generation Jones

How our winter was bookended by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman

Most Read

  • Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

    Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

  • YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

    Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups