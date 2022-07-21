No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson

Ron Wilson shares photos that capture the hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16.

Ron took the pictures at 8 p.m. from Old Waneta Road, looking towards Trail into the sun.

As many living near the Columbia River can attest to, driving through a moth-hatch is like driving through the rain, only muckier.

Others may be wondering, “What the heck is that?”

Small and fuzzy looking, with a tendency to fly toward and into places people find bothersome — namely noses and mouths — river bugs are caddisflies, or insects that make up the order Trichoptera, or “hairy wings.”

North America is home to more than 1,300 species of caddisflies, a fact that may come as a surprise to casual river observers but not the legions of fly fishermen who go to great lengths to create lures that replicate the intricacies of the caddis form.

Read more: #Photography – What you see photos here

Read more: #LocalHistory – Trail Blazers stories here


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysPhotography

Previous story
Travel on a budget: Tips, tools to find the most cost-effective options for road trips, flying

Just Posted

Rising above Cranbrook, having cleared Mount Baker (see below), July’s Buck Moon bathes the leaves of a domestic deciduous tree in a golden light. Dan Hicks photos
Buck Moon splendor over Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo takes place August 19 to 21, 2022, at the Wycliffe Exhibition grounds. (Gerry Frederick photo)
35th annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo set for mid-August

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Suspect arrested following alleged firearm pointing incident

New technology will allow you to track bus locations. Bulletin file
BC Transit launches NextRide in the East Kootenay