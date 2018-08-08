No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

A B.C. man will avoid jail time after streaking naked across Safeco Field during a Seattle Mariners baseball game.

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, accepted a six-month dispositional continuance on Wednesday after being charged with criminal trespassing.

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners' game

The charge will remain on his record for six months. As long as he is not convicted of any new violations, does not enter Safeco Field, and notifies the court of any change of address, the charges will then be cleared from his record and he will not face conviction.

“In that Mr. McClearn has no criminal history, we felt this was the most appropriate way to resolve the incident,” said Dan Nolte, spokesperson for the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

Criminal trespassing is considered a misdemeanour charge and carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail or a $5,000 fine.

