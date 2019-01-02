Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

In 2018, the Tide Pod challenge prompted a major company to issue a warning about its products after hundreds of people, mostly teenagers, dared each other to eat the laundry detergent pods on video.

In 2019, a new film-inspired challenge is already making waves – and prompting warnings.

It’s called the Bird Box Challenge, based off the Netflix movie starring Sandra Bullock.

The movie tells the story of a mysterious force that decimates a city, and a mother and her two children’s journey to get to safety.

The twist: The family must wear blindfolds while trying to survive in the wilderness, because if they see the evil force, they will die.

The film has been viewed by 45 million people in the U.S. since its Dec. 13 release, prompting several internet memes and now a viral video challenge.

READ MORE: B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

READ MORE: Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

According to social media posts, the person doing the challenge blindfolds themselves and tries to do everyday activities, such as cleaning the kitchen or walking down the street. The results aren’t hard to imagine.

People of all ages are testing their limits, and some parents are involving their children.

There have yet to be reports of any serious injuries, but Netflix issued a safety warning across its social media platforms on Wednesday.

The message had been retweeted 40,000 times by 3 p.m. that afternoon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
There’s an app for that: Students opt for delivery over bag lunches, cafeterias
Next story
Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

Just Posted

Cranbrook property assessments up by six per cent

Homeowners across the Kootenay region will be shortly receiving their 2019 property… Continue reading

New Year Festivities Tame for Cranbrook RCMP

Local New Year celebrations were relatively uneventful for the Cranbrook RCMP, Acting… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

The Week December 30 – January 5, 1909 Items compiled by Dave… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Kootenay ICE lose in overtime to Victoria Royals

The Kootenay ICE donned Cranbrook Colts jerseys for their New Year’s Eve… Continue reading

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Hats off to Pettersson, rookie nets 3 as Canucks beat Sens 4-3 in OT

Young Vancouver all-star now has 22 goals on the season

Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

Host nation falls in quarter-final at world juniors

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was dead inside a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver last weekend

Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Plaintiff argues Uber drivers are employees, entitled to a minimum wage, vacation pay and more

Peace bond hearing withdrawn for B.C. couple cleared in legislature bomb plot

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody are allowed to live freely for the first time in years

Canucks Report: Markstrom leads the way

Goalie posts stellar 8-1-0 record in December

Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

Most Read