A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother’s Day

Convention Centre says staff decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet

A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrace next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs.

The Convention Centre says staff first noticed the goose on Friday.

It says they decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet.

The company, which initially planned to land a display aircraft nearby for a charity event, decided to relocate the display to keep the bird safe.

The centre is also reminding people walking in the area to distance themselves from the nest.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Wildlife

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Moose charges woman and her dogs at off-leash park in Alberta
Next story
The boy who carved: Lake Country kid’s handcrafted wands in high demand

Just Posted

Peter Warland: 1927-2022
Peter Warland, 1927-2022: Educator, writer, mountaineer

Wildfire activity in the Southeast FIre Centre is below average, so far. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Wildfire activity below average in the Kootenays as season moves into summer

Representatives from CFKR and CCFS were very pleased to sign the agreement to develop the Cranbrook Community Forest Society Legacy Fund. Front row, left to right: Joseph Cross, CCFS Board Chair and Jean-Ann Debreceni, Cranbrook Community Forest Society Legacy Fund founding donor. Back row, left to right: Michele Bates, CFKR Board Chair and Sean Campbell, CFKR Director. (Photo courtesy of CFKR)
Permanent endowment fund created for Cranbrook Community Forest Society

World-renowned, Kimberley-based golf architect Trevor Dormer shares his vision for the evolution of Purcell Golf. Paul Rodgers photo.
WATCH: Golf architect Trevor Dormer shares vision for new holes at Purcell Golf