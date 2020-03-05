Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

No call is too large for B.C. Conservation Officers.

A moose is back on solid ground after falling through some ice near Fort St. John on Wednesday, thanks to a team of conservation officers and their quick actions.

According to the agency, the moose was found in water nearly up to its neck. That’s when officers, with the help of nearby bystanders, were able to safely help the large animal out of the pond.

“As we say in the North, ‘many hands makes for light work,’” the agency said in a post on social media, thanking those who helped.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

Just Posted

MacKinnon accepts deputy director role at Cranbrook fire department

A familiar face at the Cranbrook fire department has accepted a management… Continue reading

Elkford Fire Rescue vents frustration with drivers at emergency scene

Elkford Fire Rescue is venting frustration with highway drivers who ignored traffic… Continue reading

Dynamiters take 3 – 1 series lead

Nitros defeat Creston 5 -2 on Tuesday evening

Kootenay Wine Guild forms in Cranbrook

Learn to make wine, or share your expertise, by joining the newly formed wine guild

Cranbrook Bucks to host summer hockey school

Learn from the coaches and players of the Cranbrook Bucks in a week-long hockey camp.

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Farm life: witching hour

Do you believe in ghosts?

Five arrested after refusing to leave B.C. Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Most Read