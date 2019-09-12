The BC Conservation Service tweeted that a moose broke into a Fort St. John school district office on Thursday, Sept. 12. (BC Conservation Service photo)

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Back-to-school season got a bit more interesting for School District 60 staff returning to work on Thursday morning.

Their Peace River North district office, based in Fort St. John, appeared to have been broken into, with the front doors smashed and shattered glass on the floor.

According to the BC Conservation Service, the culprit was a moose that “decided it was not too cool for school.”

The suspect moose was later found, conservation officers added, and determined to be fine, “all things considered.”

“Why? We are not sure,” the post says. “Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior.”

