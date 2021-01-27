(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)

Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Are you looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day? Sick of the monotony of the stay-at-home orders and restrictions?

Well, look no further than Kraft Dinner. That’s right, just a few months after their Pumpkin Spice mac and cheese, the makers of Kraft Dinner are back with themed flavour.

If you want to get in on the sweet and cheesy treat early, just head over to Kraft Dinner’s social media.

“It’s cheesy. It’s sweet. Oh, and it’s completely pink. It’s #CandyKD, here just for Valentine’s Day. Sweet talk us below with a one-liner or love note and you could get a free box,” the company tweeted.

And if you’re not one of the lucky winners, the limited edition flavour will be available via drops at CandyKD.ca until Valentine’s Day.

The contest is open to all people who reside in Canada and are over the age of majority in their province. A total of 50 boxes will be handed out – they’ll each have one box of Kraft Dinner, one Candy KD Boost Pack and one fork.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Holidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
This week in history: 9.0 magnitude quake struck off what is now called Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust is asking residents across the region to test their internet speeds so the Trust can better identify which areas aren’t meeting service expectations. (Columbia Basin Trust file)
Columbia Basin Trust asks residents to test internet speeds

Several communities across the Basin region, including Moyie, are asked to take the test

South Columbia Search and Rescue called in the Nelson Search and Rescue and Kootenay Valley Helicopters to provide a long line rescue. Photo: BCSAR submitted.
Long-line rescue needed for injured hiker near Trail

Members of South Columbia and Nelson SAR and Kootenay Valley Helicopters did a long-line evacuation

Jared du Toit was victorious in Mexico last spring, qualifying for the Latin American tour. Unfortuately, the tour was cancelled due to COVID. Bulletin file
Kimberley’s Jared du Toit qualifies for PGA Farmer’s Insurance event this weekend

Event will be played at Torrey Pines in San Diego

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services was responding to a fire at the corner of 2nd St. N & Victoria Avenue Wednesday morning. Trevor Crawley photo
Scene cleared following response from firefighters, police on Victoria Ave

Motorists, residents advised to avoid corner of 2nd Street North and Victoria Avenue.

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
UPDATE: No sign of small plane that went down in waters south of Vancouver Island

Searchers out on both sides of border between Victoria and Port Angeles

Most Read