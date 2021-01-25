A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)

Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

A Kelowna couple who won 18 years of free stays at Hotel Zed has welcomed the newest member of their family.

Nicole and Alex stayed at Hotel Zed on Valentine’s Day 2020. In December, they welcomed their baby girl, expanding their family to four.

The successful birth of their daughter inspired Hotel Zed to re-launch the campaign in time for Feb. 14.

The hotel’s playful campaign offers midday stays, with the added bonus of 18 years of free stay every Valentine’s Day to couples who give birth to a baby nine-months after check-in.

This year, with safety protocols in place, Hotel Zed is once again encouraging local couples to participate and treat themselves to a four-hour Valentine’s Day escape.

“The promotion is open to families of all kinds. However, you welcome the baby, whether that be through IVF, surrogacy or adoption is fine by us,” the hotel said.

“As long as the baby arrives within nine months of check-in, the lucky parents will receive a complimentary annual stay for 18 years.”

Hotel Zed’s CEO Mandy Farmer said the campaign was meant to restore excitement around Valentine’s Day.

“We never expected it would create such joy,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to re-introducing the Nooner this Valentine’s Day, and continuing to spread the love – and meeting Hotel Zed’s love children – for many years to come.”

The hotel’s Nooner package starts with a four-hour stay, but couples can extend the stay to overnight.

More information is at Hotel Zed’s website.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

