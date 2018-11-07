Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming – through the Skokomish River and even through flooded streets – as they head upstream to spawn.

According to social media posts by locals in the area, salmon have used flooded rural highways this time of year many times.

Dani Sawyer called it a “salmon crosswalk” in a video posted to Facebook, which has been viewed more than 94,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

