It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse – but North Americans will have to sit this one out.

The total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century. The eclipse will appear red, also known as a “blood moon.”

Unfortunately, North America is the only continent where the eclipse won’t be visible, while Europe, South America and Australia will get partial views.

Africa and Asia will have the best views.

For those regions of the world, people will see the eclipse late on July 27 into the twilight hours of July 28.

The next lunar eclipse available to North Americans will be Jan. 21, 2019.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Just Posted

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Information sessions to be held to discuss fire risk management in Community Forest

Sessions on Thursday, July 26 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 31 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents

Two Mormon fundamentalists told probation officers they feel no remorse for multiple marriages

An evening with the Perseid Meteor Shower

Subaru of Cranbrook is presenting a unique stargazing event, on August 12

The Summer Night Sky in Mid-July

By Dan Hicks Away from city lights, where the Milky Way yet… Continue reading

WATCH: The Week in Review: July 20

WATCH: READ MORE: Grassfire destroys home One home was lost in a… Continue reading

Music heats up summer in Rotary Park

SummerSounds Concert Series Line-up for August

Season underway: Surf’s up for local wakeboarders

For the Townsman Ryder and Dagen Duczek’s competitive riding season is underway… Continue reading

Butt heads still causing grass fires in Surrey

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Both brains and brawn essential for B.C. marathon swimmer

Susan Simmons is eyeing Aug. 1 for her historic attempt at crossing from Victoria to Port Angeles and back again

Most Read

  • It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

    Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century