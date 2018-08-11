How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

You can’t take it with you when you die, so how much money should you leave behind?

Not everyone has money to pass along in their will, but retirement adviser Willis Langford says it’s good to leave at least enough for your funeral costs.

According to the BC Funerals Association, a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years.

According to the Public Guardian and Trustee of British Columbia, the personal representative named in a will has the first priority in arranging the funeral of a loved on, followed by the deceased person’s spouse.

Next are adult children, adult grandchildren, parents, adult siblings, adult nieces and nephews, then other closest next of kin.

Depending on the cause of death and other factors, British Columbians have access to nine different death benefits and financial assistance programs.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Just Posted

Peak Music Festival will cap summer music season

Two-day event features 10 Kootenay music acts in Rotary Park, August 31 & September 1

Fire closes BC Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

‘Extreme fire behaviour’ of Blazed Creek fire forces road closure on main southern route to Alberta.

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay

Environment Canada forecasting a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

Evacuation alert issued for Ta Ta Creek area

Lightning-caused fire was estimated at 200 hectares late Friday

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Cranbrook Cruise’In: August 8

Check out the Classic Cars of Cranbrook and Kimberley, every second Wednesday… Continue reading

It’s time to blame Canada. Again.

You know, for all the complaints about him, you can’t argue that… Continue reading

The Bible’s Most Famous Verse

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Without a doubt, the most famous verse in the… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 8-10

“No Harm Done” RE: Statement by Mr. Blackmore: “No harm was done… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read