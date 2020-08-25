Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Love and money could be in focus for you this week, Virgo. On the love front, something that went wrong can be guided back in the right direction. Something may have been said or done that was completely misunderstood, and even though it should have been a minor issue to overcome, it could have gotten blown completely out of proportion. But you should find that there is a more genial air about this relationship in the days ahead, and making amends and getting back on track will be easy. With money matters, you may have been struggling with finances – either because of an error that was recently discovered, or because there is a shortage that is disrupting a plan to enhance some aspect of your life. But this should also fall into place in the days ahead.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

A strong opinion that is a part of your very fabric could be challenged this week, Libra. You are not opposed to arguing a point that is meaningful to you, but this challenge could come from someone you thought shared your values. But if you go into a conversation with an eye toward harmony, it won’t matter if you can’t agree, because you will see that the relationship and the commonalities you share are far more important than one difference – even if it is a fairly considerable difference. You may suddenly find yourself in the spotlight this week, and that might make you feel very uncomfortable. However, this could be a great chance to share an idea or to show off an accomplishment, and there may be people to meet in your vicinity who would be good to know. Don’t hold back. Be boastful and proud of what you have achieved, and the attention you attract could be quite beneficial.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Have you ever arrived at a favorite restaurant and ordered a tempting meal, only to be kept waiting far too long for your food to arrive? After a while, your hunger begins to wane. You might even feast on so much bread or enjoy so many appetizers and/or sips of wine, that you lose your appetite completely. You may feel that you are at that point with some quest in your life that has taken far too long to manifest. You are getting tired of the ordeal. It is no longer fun or exciting. But this week, Scorpio, your interest will be teased and tempted again. Something will reawaken your original enthusiasm. Act on this immediately, for you can maintain the excitement this time if you try.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

We all fear the unknown. When we are in a challenging situation and we don’t know what to expect, we sometimes expect the worst. If you have been in that kind of mindset recently, Sagittarius, you should experience a swift change of heart this week. You may feel yourself enveloped by a sense of warmth, security, and comfort that makes the unknown seem more welcoming than frightening – and that’s exactly what you should find as you trudge forward. Fear not. A friend or family member who has been your bridge over troubled water at different times in your life may seek the same from you in the days ahead. Even if you are busy and feeling overwhelmed, stopping whatever you are doing to pay attention will be well worth the good feelings you derive from helping out, and you will have a chance to do a world of good for someone you care deeply about.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

There is so much to do and so little time to do it. There is work to complete, loose ends to tie up, and conversations to catch up on. But if you keep thinking about all of the things you have to do this week in this way, none of it will be as enjoyable or as valuable as it can and should be dear Capricorn. Sometimes, no matter what is going on in your life, changing the way you think about it can change the way you experience it. There is so much good to be mined now, and you need to start from the beginning to think of it happily, hopefully, and gratefully – that’s the way to begin your week. It may look as though something impressive that you acquired recently came easily to you, and this may bring out jealousy and resentment from other people. So what? Don’t you dare allow those kinds of vibrations to bring you down. You have worked hard to achieve certain things, and anyone who sees your good fortune in any other light is not worth your time or attention.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

You may be thought of as quirky and eccentric, dear Aquarius, and sometimes this vibration sets you so far apart from others that they may find it hard to strike up a conversation with you, even though you happen to be very approachable. But you may also find that those who find it hardest to gravitate to you are also people who are quirky and eccentric too. The thing is – those are exactly the kind of people you should get to know. You may find yourself in a pattern of friendships that are rather conventional, but what you need most now is mental stimulation that you probably won’t get from an existing group of friends and acquaintances. You need inspiration and unusual vibrations that will encourage you to think “outside the box.” Although that’s a bit of a cliché, you really are someone who thinks differently.

Pisces (2/19-2/30)

Confusion may be reigning in some areas of your life right now, Pisces. You may feel this way a lot of the time. That creative mind of yours is prone to wander off onto interesting paths from time to time, and that sometimes makes you forget what you were doing in the first place – leading you to get a bit discombobulated. And when you tend to be a bit of a dreamer, as you are, you may deal with a lot of interesting ideas that cause you to stray off track. This week, take some time to create a strategy for getting more organized. You should find that your anxiety lessens, and you will feel even more creative and inspired. Your eccentric energy may be pulling at you now and urging you to explore a dream or a path that has been off limits to you in the past. But why would it be open to you now? Because you have evolved in a way that will make this a good experience at this time in your life. Be brave and put one foot in front of the other – it will be easier than you think.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

A spontaneous or impulsive response you made recently to something that you had not thought through could follow you into this week, dear Aries. Even though you expressed something serious in a rather offhand way, it may have stuck with you and caused some trouble. This week, however, you will have the chance to explain yourself and correct any misconceptions. If you ignore this or put it off though, you may have to pay for this in the future. Settling it now will be easiest and most successful. You may have been avoiding someone who wants an answer from you. This week, you may not be able to escape that answer any longer. And although you might think that providing one will only cause you more confusion or complication, answering that question will set you free from a difficult situation. Think positive.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

You can be overprotective of those you love, Taurus, because you are someone who loves and cares deeply. But the measures you sometimes take to ensure that your loved ones are safe and happy may occasionally be more about your comfort than their actual safety, even if you don’t realize it. If someone is pulling away from you now, could it be because you are fussing and worrying over something that is happening in their life? If so, try to turn more of that loving care inward to yourself, rather than focusing on the details and potential hazards in someone else’s life. This week is a great time to think about this and to make any changes that may be necessary. A strong desire to express yourself could overwhelm you during this week. That may be because you are having a hard time conveying something to someone, or you are frustrated by their reception of something you are trying to express.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Those born under the sign of Gemini may find themselves dealing with some unexplainable feelings of sadness or loneliness this week. You aren’t one to seriously face things that bother you, so you don’t always have the introspection into your motivations and emotions that you should. But seeking out comfort in the days ahead will help you deal with any thoughts that make you feel sad or upset. Concentrate on trying to create a haven at home. Although you are someone who doesn’t sit still for very long, creating a space that makes you want to be there can alleviate any feelings of anxiety or despair. Make that a priority this week. Furthermore, the very act of feathering your nest with comfort will help you get in touch with some of the thoughts and emotions you need to deal with now.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

If you have ever felt such a deep churning inside that you couldn’t even express – and as a Moonchild, you certainly may have – you know how alone it can make you feel. You may be in a situation now where you are feeling something very deeply, but the emotions are zooming back and forth like thunderbolts to the point where you can’t express or even understand just what’s bugging you. You may have a regret about something you feel you screwed up or haven’t handled best, and that might be blended with something sad or upsetting that you are thinking about. You may enter this week feeling that way, which may cause you to fear that this will be something you can’t climb out of. But if you handle this properly – namely, by being kind to yourself – you can come out of it stronger and happier. Take your time with this.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

You have recently celebrated a birthday, dear Leo, and this is an important time for you emotionally. There have been many changes for you recently, and you may still be processing some of the more complex issues. Around the time of your birthday, you can be very hard on yourself. Despite your tough exterior, you are a softy and can be very sentimental. You may think about the people in your life that you feel you have let down. You may think about the bad choices that you made or about lapses of judgment you had. And with those thoughts comes self-punishment in the form of guilt and regret. But that needs to change. These thoughts should no longer weigh you down because they represent the past. The fact that you feel bad about certain aspects of your past means you have already paid the penance. This is a time to move forward with zeal and hope.

horoscopes