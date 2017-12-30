Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

