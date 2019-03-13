Here’s the townhouse $500,000 will get you in Vancouver. (Point2Homes)

Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada

From Vancouver to Fredericton, here’s how much house half a million dollars will get you

Are you getting tired of B.C.’s too-hot real estate market?

According to a report from Point2Homes released Wednesday, Vancouver buyers get the least bang for their buck of all cities in the country.

In the West Coast city, $500,000 gets you a one bed, one bath 553 sq. ft. townhouse just a few blocks up from East Hastings Street

That’s compared to a five bed, three bath, 1,351 sq. ft. mansion in Saskatoon for $500,000, which comes with all-new stainless steel appliances featuring “a covered deck with glass railing, a patio, as well as a private garden.”

Gorgeous modified bi-level in Saskatoon. (Point2Homes)

In Canada’s capital, half a million will get you a four bed, four bath home on a 0.09 acre lot which includes a private garden surrounded by fruit trees, shrubs and perennial, just in case you want to throw a barbecue in your mansion.

Sun-filled Ottawa home with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. (Point2Homes)

But it’s not all bad in the Lower Mainland. In Surrey, the same amount gets you a 1,440 sq. ft., three bed, two bath house on a 0.13 acre lot.

Three bedroom home in Surrey.(WestCoast Realty)

In Toronto, $500,000 scores you a 670 sq. ft. one bed and one bath townhouse featuring “breathtaking sunsets and sunrises over the lake and gorgeous city views.”

A stunning renovated townhouse on Lake Ontario (Point2Homes)

What if you want more than one house? Well, head over to Fredericton where a half million dollars will buy you of two attached houses featuring six beds, two baths on a 0.24 acre lot.

Beautiful century-old home located on one of the most desired avenues in Fredericton right across from Wilmot Park. (Point2Homes)

READ MORE: Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

READ MORE: B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode
Next story
Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

Just Posted

COTR to conduct mock disaster exercise

Mass casualty simulation aimed at preparing nursing students to respond to disaster-type events

Two Cranbrook Farmers’ Market volunteers honoured

Clarence Selden and Dion Langevin named Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year,

Cranbrook preparing for spring melt flooding

City has planned projects on the go such as upgrading creek channels and storm sewer infrastructure

Council punts decision on indoor facility location

Staff says it needs more time to adequately consult with affected user groups at Balment Park

Team Buchy battles at provincials

The Kimberley curling team will be facing off at the 2019 BC U18 Girl’s Championships

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

West Kootenay club says wolf hunting offer not a contest

The West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club says it wants to help recoup costs

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

Most Read