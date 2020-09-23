(Black Press Media file photo)

From hamsters to horses, BC SPCA celebrates 125 years of protecting animals

BC SPCA wants to thank their supporters for transforming the lives of neglected, injured and abused animals

By Janelle Swift

The BC SPCA has been helping millions of injured and abused animals for 125 years, and to mark the occasion the province has issued a special proclamation to mark the special milestone.

Within the last year, the BC SPCA has responded to 8,000 complaints of animal cruelty, while also providing care for nearly 48,000 animals in need.

Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA says that over the decades the organization has been able to give emergency veterinary care, sheltering and adoption placements, and rehabilitation for injured and orphaned wild animals.

“Our goal is to change the way animals are valued and treated so that they don’t have to suffer in the first place,” he said.

From its early beginnings as an advocacy group, the BC SPCA has grown to become one of the largest welfare organizations of its kind in North America. This includes 44 locations across B.C., including community animal centres, store-front adoption sites, veterinary hospitals, spay and neuter clinics and a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

“We care for all animals – from hamsters to horses and from owls to otters,” says Daniell.

He says the key to the BC SPCA’s longevity and achievements are because of all of its members who are passionate about protecting the province’s most vulnerable animals. The SPCA’s programs are funded entirely by donations.

However, Daniell says there is still much to be done.

“We are grateful to all those who share our vision of a world where no animal suffers because of human neglect or violence.”

The provincial government issues proclamations from time to time to give official recognition to occasions or events of provincial importance or historical significance. In the past, this has included Multiculturalism Week and Child and Youth Day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

Just Posted

City eyes new look for championship banner program

The City is looking at changes to the championship banner program running… Continue reading

Emergency services respond to kitchenette fire at Sandman Inn

Fire was already extinguished upon arrival due to efforts from room guest, hotel staff

GoByBike week taking place in Cranbrook

Participate in GoByBike week from September 28 to October 4, 2020

Cranbrook, Kimberley communities participate in World Clean Up Day

The Columbia Outdoor School and JCI Kootenay partnered up to host events in three locations

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Totem pole considered cultural appropriation removed from Nelson’s Hume School

The pole had also become rotted and was seen as dangerous to students

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Incumbent MLA ‘disappointed’ premier has called snap election

Doug Clovechok will be seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

Most Read