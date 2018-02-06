Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Free Wi-Fi is coming to eight rest stops in B.C. along Highway 1 and Highway 16.

A new $4.2-million rest area will also open at the Loon Lake Interchange between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C, with running water, flushing toilets and picnic tables.

Electric car charging stations will also be installed later this year, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

The moves come after feedback from commercial truck drivers and frequent travellers.

The rest stops that will have Wi-Fi:

Hunter Creek on Highway 1: 11 km west of Hope

Bradner on Highway 1: 53 km east of Vancouver

Cole Road on Highway 1: 73 km east of Vancouver

The Last Spike on Highway 1: 24 km east of Sicamous

Slim Creek on Highway 16: 120 km east of Prince George

Mount Terry Fox on Highway 16: six km east of Tête Jaune

Boulder Creek on Highway 16: 53 km west of Hazelton

Loon Lake Interchange on Highway 97C: 40 km southeast of Merritt

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Just Posted

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

UPDATE: Cranbrook mourns firefighter

Tractor trailer and pickup truck with horse trailer collided head on

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Mainroad issues weather warning

Potential for flash freezing conditions on Friday evening, flurries expected all weekend.

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Fish biologists sampling on Moyie Lake

For the Townsman Fish biologists will be busy catching and releasing burbot… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910/11

The week of January 28 – February 3

A very quirky, very Canadian obituary

Man pens own obit, says only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

Most Read

  • Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

    Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades