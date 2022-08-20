Sam Sung, who now goes by Sam Struan, is auctioning off his original Sam Sung Apple business card along with a t-shirt and lanyard to raise money for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver. (Sam Struan photo)

Sam Sung, who now goes by Sam Struan, is auctioning off his original Sam Sung Apple business card along with a t-shirt and lanyard to raise money for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver. (Sam Struan photo)

Former B.C. Apple Store employee Sam Sung auctioning off business card for charity

Sung, who now goes by Struan, previously auctioned off a business card, raising $2,500 for charity

When it comes to the world of electronics, you’d almost never see the words Apple and Samsung next to each other. But in the case of former Apple employee Sam Sung, it’s something he’s seen at least twice.

Sung, who now goes by Sam Struan, made headlines in 2014 when he auctioned off his business card from his time with Apple at Vancouver’s Pacific Centre. At the time, he raised $2,500 for the Children’s Make a Wish Foundation in B.C. and Yukon.

Now Struan has found his original Apple business card from when he worked at the Glasgow Apple Store. He’s auctioning off the original business card on E-Bay with the hopes of raising funds for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

As of Aug. 20, the auction is at $620. The business card which reads ‘Sam Sung, Specialist”, is framed alongside an Apple t-shirt and the lanyard he wore during his time at the store.

Bids are open until Tuesday, Aug. 23.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

Just Posted

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert lifted for 6 properties near Connell Ridge wildfire

BC Nurses’ Union vice president Adriane Gear, fourth from the left, stopped to meet with nurses in Cranbrook on Thursday, Aug. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has been working with other conservation groups, governments and zoos to breed, translocate and release endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into British Columbia’s wetlands. The endangered northern leopard frog is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Team releases endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into wetlands near Kimberley

Riders with the Rolling Barrage, a cross-country motorcycle ride in support of people with PTSD, stopped to visit the Wall of Honour at Rotary Park before heading out of Cranbrook, Thursday, August 18. (Barry Coulter photo)
Thunder across the land: Rolling Barrage raises support for PTSD