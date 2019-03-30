El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans, including a clothing line

El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name “El Chapo.”

The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working together on the project.

She tells the newspaper that his signature would be part of the brand logo. And there’s already an official website.

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He’s awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But living behind bars may not be a deal-breaker when it comes to fashion with the kind of edgy image that’s sexy to some people.

The Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. The lawyer for Guzman says his client’s mental health is deteriorating. Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that he’s seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in federal court in New York. The lawyer spoke outside court following a pretrial hearing. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Woodstock ‘69 artifacts showcased in museum 50 years later

