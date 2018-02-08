(Port Mann RCMP)

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

RCMP got their “mannequin” after a driver was caught driving in the Highway 1 HOV lane without enough passengers.

A driver was spotted speeding on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday and crossed over the solid HOV line without signalling, police said Wednesday evening.

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines.

“We routinely conduct patrols on Highway 1 to enforce all the traffic laws, including HOV violators,” said Corp. Garth Domm of Port Mann Traffic Services.

“The passenger exercised the right to remain silent.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Shypitka reacts to Alberta wine boycott

Kootenay East MLA says BC government irresponsible for playing pipeline politics.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan MacKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Strength of Wilkinson’s campaign prevailed: Shypitka

Kootenay East MLA says new BC Liberal leader is the right candidate to move the party forward.

WATCH: Indoor putting league keeps disc golfers playing through the winter

Since December Cranbrook’s dedicated disc golfers have been keeping their skills honed,… Continue reading

WATCH: Indoor putting league keeps disc golfers playing through the winter

Since December Cranbrook’s dedicated disc golfers have been keeping their skills honed,… Continue reading

A team model blossoms in the East Kootenay

For National Eating Disorders Awareness Week Feb. 1-7, local team describes how they created a lauded model of youth ED care

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Most Read

  • Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

    Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger