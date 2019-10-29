(File photo)

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Like slurpees? How about dressing backwards?

Well on Nov. 7, 7-Eleven Canada will be giving out free slurpees for customers rocking their best backwards outfits in celebration of their reverse birthday.

Fans who embrace the party with backwards and reverse outfits like backwards hoodies, shorts as shirts and other styles will be treated to a medium size slurpee.

