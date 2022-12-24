Dear Santa – Grade 1 and 2 students in B.C. have a long list of questions for the Jolly Old Elf

Sunnyside Elementary students in South Surrey share their letters to Santa

Grade 1 and 2 students at Sunnyside Elementary school in South Surrey penned letters to Santa and shared them with the Peace Arch News. The young students asked the Jolly Old Elf a wide range of questions, including his preferences in cookies and whether they would find themselves on the naughty list this year. (Brenda Anderson photo)

Earlier this month, Grade 1 and 2 students at Sunnyside Elementary school in South Surrey penned their letters to Santa and were kind enough to share them with Black Press Media before mailing them to the North Pole.

And boy, oh, boy, these kids have a lot of questions, Santa.

Now, we know that the Jolly Old Elf has no trouble reading and understanding every single letter he receives, but that’s a part of his magic and not something the rest of us can do.

We’ve endeavoured to print the letters here, just as they were written, but in some places Santa’s helpers (Sunnyside teachers) stepped in to tweak a bit of spelling, just make sure their young students’ Christmas wishes came through loud and clear.

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naughty list?

If not, this is what I want for Christmas:

A reading pillow, Gabby’s Dollhouse, fluffy crocs, rainbow shaped pillow, bracelet set, a kitten lip balm, a bath bomb making kit, Chelsea’s Playhouse, a swimming pool, electric scooter! A NEW BED!!!

Love, BE, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Duplo (last year). Do you make all the presents?

Love, DB, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? Am I on the naughty list or… the nice list?

Now let me tell you what I want.

1. Sleeping queens

2. Pogo stick

3. Skipping rope (for one person)

4. Big Slime Kit

Love from, AAA, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you are having a good time!

I wonder how long does it take for your letter to get to my house?

I have so many questions!

Why are you so popular?

Do you know how to speak, read and write every singel language in the world?

How old are you?

How old is Mrs. Claus?

Ho do the reindeer fly?

Is Rudolph, Comet, Dasher Dancer the only reindeers at the North Pole?

How cold is it at the North Pole?

I would like on of those mermaid tails that change colours when you put it in the water.

Love, I.L., Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the cars (last year).

How many cookies do you eat Santa? Can you give me an iPhone.

Love, BS, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Can you tell me how mosh PePoll is on the notee list?

All I want for Christmas is LOVE.

Love from BR, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Do you like hot choclett ?

I want some movie toys please.

From, HD, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Ar there pingwuns at the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a rimot cantroll (remote control) snake, a rimot cantroll mouse and candy canse.

Last but not least, a scwishy maker.

Love from AJ, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

What is your favourite cookie?

I would like a car.

Love, TK, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

I want a real phone.

How are you?

Where are you?

Where do you live?

Love, CZ, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the watch (last year).

Do you drive a car?

Love, SW, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas do you?

I know it’s not xmas but what do you wont for Christmas?

I wont these. Ty fighter, kava planks and star wars colering book.

Love, OH, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

What is your reindeers name(s)?

Do you feed your reindeer?

Love, NM, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Santa please code you give me 19 pokemon cards and 5 bokugon (Bakugan).

Thank you Santa.

Shree, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a LOL Surprise OMG fashion Runway Mega Lego Disney Ultimate Adventure Castle and a LOL OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct

I wonder how your factory works at the North Pole? I bet it’s cold there.

I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a happy new year.

Love, ZC, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you?

Circle wich one.

*good* *OK* *bad*

How is your slaye not broken?

You allretee know what I want for crisemas.

From BKRE, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the big teddy bear (last Christmas). Can you get me a llama village?

Love, LC, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

I want some cozy socks for Christmas.

How cold is it in the North pole?

How many elfs do you have?

Do you always wear a red coat?

from, RS, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you Doing?

How many elf do you hav?

How cold is it at the North Pol? I thnk I hav ben good this year but I wod get a Roll Play Night hawk and a fit bit and Gravitrax.

from, DK, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the car last year. Do you ride a bike?

Love MC, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like for my family to be happy please, Santa.

Do you like to deliver presents? I would like a dress for Lambie, please,

Love, EP, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Do you ride a bike? How do you get around the world?

Love, AL, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Lanky Box Aster Foxy.

Love, Aiden, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bunny from a long time ago.

How do you get around the world in one night?

Love, MT, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Do you have a lot of reindeer?

I would like a book.

Love, HD, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the rollerblades.

What do you like to drink?

Love, FW, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Teddy bear.

Do you have a car?

Love, MM, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents.

Do you like cars?

Love, JC, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the motorcycle.

Do you like cookies?

Love, JL, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

How much cookies do you eat?

Thank you for the dinusor. I would like a koala cuddly.

Love, AL, Grade 1

•••

Dear Santa,

I think I ban a good gril this yer. How aer you?

How clod is it at the North Pole? I baet it is rele clod.

I want for Christmas a Polly Pocket van and a slime cit.

That’s it.

Love from IP, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you tell me who is on the naughty list? I have been a good boy this year. This Christmas may I have a drone I would play with it every day. I promise not to break it.

Love from, HH, Grade 2

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m doing great! I do not want to be wrote in the naughty list of yours.

I want a mansion and a playground stiking to it.

Love from LH, Grade 2

