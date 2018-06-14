A raccoon looks in a window from outside a Minnesota high-rise. (Twitter photo)

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

A daredevil raccoon has vaulted to internet stardom after he was caught on camera scaling a Minnesota high-rise office building.

The racoon’s Spiderman impersonation fascinated Twitter users for hours earlier this week.

The raccoon spent nearly 20 hours climbing the outside of a 25-storey St. Paul office tower. It was originally spotted on a the roof of a nearby two-storey building, where it was removed by maintenance workers. It then jumped over to the UBS building, scrambling up and down the concrete structure. The raccoon began climbing down as night fell, before changing its mind and reversing course.

Twitter users replied with a host of creative solutions to bring the creature to safety.

The raccoon eventually made its way onto the roof, where it was lured into a cage with some soft cat food. The critter was then released on private land in the suburbs of the Twin Cities by Wildlife Management Services.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

Just Posted

Cranbrook Foundation hands out the funds

Foundation grants over $28,000 to 24 Local Projects

The only firestorm in Trail was on social media

Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding

CCT’s Chautauqua Revival back on for Sam Steele Days

On Friday, June 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cranbrook Community Theatre… Continue reading

Hunter responds after highway closure story

A man whose truck broke down acted legally and correctly, as did the RCMP. The barrage of misunderstanding has gone far enough

WATCH: Cranbrook teacher wins high award

Jo-Anna LeGrandeur becomes fourth teacher from Mount Baker Secondary School to win Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

Groups want probe into Vancouver police carding

B.C.’s police complaints commissioner asked to investigate allegations of racial profiling

Elk Valley RCMP save local man’s life

An Elk Valley man has RCMP to thank after they saved him from a suspected fentanyl overdose, Sunday.

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

New York sues Trump over use of charitable foundation

NY attorney general alleges president used foundation’s money to settle his business disputes

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

UPDATED: Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Most Read