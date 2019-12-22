Bertie the wonder dog. (Black Press Media)

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

It’s been quite the year lately, both for us and our animal pals. From rescued dogs to wandering moose, here’s what our fluffy friends got up to in 2019.

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Talk about a miracle! Bertie, an 11-pound Coton de Tulear (similar to a Maltese), was just 10 months old when he survived an 11-day stint on Abbotsford’s Sumas Mountain. Bertie got separated from the pack while on a stroll with a dog walker in January. He was found looking thin and scruffy, but otherwise in good health, by a Shaw cable worker on a forest service road. Read more >

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police say

It all started when someone called in a cougar sighting near a South Surrey elementary school in August. Police went to investigate but all they found was a “large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.” Read more >

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in southern Interior community

It was a normal, sunny June day when Photographer Kristall Burgess and her spouse Rob were enjoying an early-morning coffee at their home. They heard a pitter-patter outside, and when they looked, they saw a young cow moose wandering the streets. Read more >

A young moose takes a stroll through a Canoe neighbourhood. (Kristall Burgess)

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons Timbits

How onerous is it stay 50 metres away from all bears? Quite, if your name is Randy Scott and you like to feed bears Timbits! Read more >

Randy Scott was first charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Speaking of real cougars, the Victoria fire department had quite the task back in April when the big cat was found up a tree. Read more >

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

Just Posted

Local paraglider shares his love of the sport

Paragliding can be done at many different levels in numerous locations around the region

Serious accident south of Marysville; highway remains closed for traffic reconstructionist to work

Traffic being diverted throught Stirton Road

Traffic backed up near Marysville due to vehicle incident

A motor vehicle incident just south of Marysivlle has closed Highway 95A… Continue reading

Cranbrook Legion gives $10,000 to Health Foundation

An amazing $10,000 was donated to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health… Continue reading

RoadWatchBC’s new report proposes safer wildlife crossings

Above: Researchers identified 25 locations for potential wildlife crossing infrastructure, then narrowed… Continue reading

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

Most Read