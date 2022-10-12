Couple with big plans buys abandoned gold mine in Grand Forks

Frank Schlichting and wife Sharon at Yankee Boy Mine (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).Frank Schlichting and wife Sharon at Yankee Boy Mine (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).
Abandoned gold mine, Yankee Boy Mine, located at 4120 Hardy Mountain Road (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).Abandoned gold mine, Yankee Boy Mine, located at 4120 Hardy Mountain Road (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).

The Grand Forks Exploring Abandoned Mines Museum is making an exciting move to an abandoned gold mine, with its history predating 1900.

Last mined in 1937, the Yankee Boy Mine, located at 4120 Hardy Mountain Road, was acquired by museum owners Frank and Sharon Schlichting last year, with the goal of restoring it to its former glory as part of the museum experience.

The new expansion is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2023.

The new Exploring Abandoned Mines Museum will include both an above ground museum and an underground portion of the gold mine, complete with artifacts and mining equipment.

Frank, who has explored hundreds of mines, said that resorting the Yankee Boy Mine is a major project to undertake.

“We had to remove all the rock and stuff out and rebuild all the timber into it. We were only able to get 400 feet back and then there was a large collapse, so we’ve had to shovel all that out. We took 449 minecart loads out,” he said.

“Now we’ve got a huge area that there was a shaft going up into some other levels, so we’re still working on that.”

Updates on the Yankee Boy Mine restoration can be found on the Exploring Abandoned Mines Museum & Adventures Facebook page and on their YouTube channel, which currently has 161,000 subscribers.

Grand Forksmining

Previous story
Smokey Bear heads for retirement as BC Wildfire introduces Ember the Fox

Just Posted

New student housing at the Cranbrook campus of the College of the Rockies has been given names inspired by the Ktunaxa language. BC Government handout.
Ktunaxa language inspires new COTR student residence names

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

Abigail Betker (at left) and Noah McFadzen (at right) are the East Kootenay Volleyball Club’s John Kendal Award recipients for 2022. (Submitted)
EK Volleyball Club presents John Kendal Award for 2022